Mission Wealth Management LP Has $3.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IWM opened at $246.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

