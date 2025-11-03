ODP (ODP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.6687 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ODP had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 0.39%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ODP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ODP opened at $27.88 on Monday. ODP has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.74 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. State of Wyoming raised its stake in ODP by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ODP. UBS Group raised their price target on ODP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered ODP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $19.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

