Gilbert & Cook Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $72.66 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

