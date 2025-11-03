Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $25,042.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,258.92. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $281.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $291.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

