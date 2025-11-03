GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 5th. Analysts expect GFL Environmental to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.6905 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Shares of GFL stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $41.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.94%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 684.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 36.4% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.
