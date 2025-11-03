Regal Partners Ltd Buys 242,522 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Regal Partners Ltd raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6,670.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.6% of Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regal Partners Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Alphabet by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.7% in the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 121.3% in the second quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $281.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $291.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,200. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total value of $7,466,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares in the company, valued at $558,219,089.16. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,330 shares of company stock valued at $51,167,625 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

