Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV Shares Sold by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 71.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $315.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.78. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.40 and a fifty-two week high of $318.84.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

