Tsfg LLC Sells 272 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Tsfg LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $262.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $244.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.46%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

