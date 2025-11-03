Carrhae Capital LLP Has $91.83 Million Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation $EGO

Carrhae Capital LLP lessened its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,514,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,174,819 shares during the period. Eldorado Gold accounts for approximately 6.7% of Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Carrhae Capital LLP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $91,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,492,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,128,000 after purchasing an additional 391,776 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,029,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,984,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,990,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,521,000 after buying an additional 744,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.5% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after buying an additional 1,152,909 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Eldorado Gold Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $436.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.25 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $25.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EGO

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.