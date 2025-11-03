Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.2% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 71.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 128,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 53,575 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $74.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

