TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 3,643.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.16.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $253.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -844.28 and a beta of 2.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $254.30.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.87 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Cloudflare has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $6,729,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 14,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,173.25. This trade represents a 70.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $7,922,045.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 189,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,129,520.88. This represents a 17.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 631,540 shares of company stock worth $131,564,497 in the last three months. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

