Integrity Alliance LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Integrity Alliance LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,084,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,295,000 after acquiring an additional 300,088 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Cameco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,037,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,206,000 after purchasing an additional 644,413 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,048,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,533,000 after purchasing an additional 521,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Cameco Trading Down 2.4%

CCJ opened at $102.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

