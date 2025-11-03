Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Has $9.92 Million Holdings in MGE Energy Inc. $MGEE

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGE Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $1,069,000. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MGE Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $79.00.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MGEE opened at $82.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.79. MGE Energy Inc. has a one year low of $81.14 and a one year high of $109.22.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,501.81. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,560.07. This trade represents a 8.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

