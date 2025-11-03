Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN Holdings Cut by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 95.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 278,711 shares during the quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,813,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,622,000 after purchasing an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,641,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,697,000 after buying an additional 173,572 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,170,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,596,000 after buying an additional 183,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,965,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after buying an additional 129,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 21.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after buying an additional 149,087 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Werner Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 3.0%

WERN stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Further Reading

