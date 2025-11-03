Compton Financial Group LLC Invests $6.63 Million in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,632,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Financial Group now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.62 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

