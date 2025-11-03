MP Materials Corp. $MP Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. MP Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MP Materials by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 14.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MP opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.03 and a beta of 2.26. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.60.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.84 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The company’s revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MP Materials from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $10,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

