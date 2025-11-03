10,878 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 24,628 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $70.62 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.77.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
