Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,120 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

