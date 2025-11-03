Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after buying an additional 86,045,601 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,853 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,724,000 after purchasing an additional 720,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,506,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,731,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $59.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $59.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.59.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

