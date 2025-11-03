Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 48.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 96,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,138,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,770,000 after buying an additional 37,284 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $100.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $102.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

