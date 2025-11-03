Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Acquires 2,096 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Teleflex comprises 2.2% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $10,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 242.9% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 504.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.5%

TFX stock opened at $124.25 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $215.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.75 per share, with a total value of $57,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,498.75. This represents a 8.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $115.25 per share, with a total value of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,878. This trade represents a 16.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Teleflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.