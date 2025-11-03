iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Position Lowered by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $685.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $693.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $665.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $626.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

