Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,971 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Verity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $298.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.75 and a 200-day moving average of $287.49. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $335.88.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.94.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

