Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,298 Shares of Textron Inc. $TXT

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Textron from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.15.

Textron Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TXT stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 5.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.76%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

