Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. Purchases 1,958 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. MSA Safety Incorporporated comprises 2.6% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 1,330.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,659.33. This trade represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $157.15 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.73%.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

