DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. DaVita comprises approximately 2.7% of Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $13,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 48.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in DaVita by 74.3% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price target on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $151.75.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $118.84 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.39 and a 1-year high of $179.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

