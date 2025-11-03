Retirement Financial Solutions LLC Sells 29,962 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,962 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $14,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,995,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 288,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $45.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

