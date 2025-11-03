83,714 Shares in AZZ Inc. $AZZ Acquired by Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 83,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 11.9% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.60, for a total value of $558,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 22,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,324.40. This represents a 18.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded AZZ from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AZZ from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Up 0.8%

AZZ opened at $100.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $119.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 19.69%. Analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 7.69%.

About AZZ

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.