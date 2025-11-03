Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Brenntag Trading Down 0.5%

OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

