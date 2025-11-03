Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brenntag AG (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Brenntag Trading Down 0.5%
OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $11.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.85. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.
Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Brenntag had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.
