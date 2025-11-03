Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,443 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $498.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $505.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

