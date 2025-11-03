Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. $EIC

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,946 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Eagle Point Income by 97.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth $79,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter valued at $170,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EIC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Point Income from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Eagle Point Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIC opened at $12.96 on Monday. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.37.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million.

Eagle Point Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

