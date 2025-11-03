1,848 Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XAR. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after acquiring an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,715,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18,876.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 68,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after acquiring an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $248.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $137.09 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.54.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

