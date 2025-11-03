Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,471,900 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the September 30th total of 2,455,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 301.9 days.

Capcom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCOEF opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. Capcom has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

