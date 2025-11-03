Short Interest in Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Rises By 50.0%

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 million and a PE ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.59.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a net margin of 64.76% and a return on equity of 40.74%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0189 dividend. This represents a yield of 1,689.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

