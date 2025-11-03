Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Siebert Williams Shank decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

