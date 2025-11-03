BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 172,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BOTS Stock Down 7.1%
Shares of BTZI opened at $0.00 on Monday. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.
About BOTS
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOTS
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Is Lemonade Stock Set for a Big Squeeze After Earnings?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Caterpillar Stock Could Top $650 by Year’s End
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- ServiceNow’s 5-for-1 Split Is a Signal for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for BOTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.