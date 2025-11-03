BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI) Short Interest Down 36.6% in October

BOTS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTZI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 172,200 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the September 30th total of 271,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BOTS Stock Down 7.1%

Shares of BTZI opened at $0.00 on Monday. BOTS has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc focuses on developing and servicing blockchain and robotics solutions. The company offers decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It has a partnership with Cyber Security Group, Ltd.

