Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 163.5% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital set a $205.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

NYSE DLR opened at $170.63 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average of $170.35. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.10%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

