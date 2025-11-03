Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 357.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $69.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III bought 1,450 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, with a total value of $100,383.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

