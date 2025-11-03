C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $126,471,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $1,715,000. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 252.0% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,086,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,676,000 after purchasing an additional 161,356 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $56.45 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.