AstraZeneca PLC $AZN Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 30.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,647,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,251 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,167,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,133 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,036,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,166 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,942,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,283,000 after purchasing an additional 261,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,939,000 after purchasing an additional 701,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $82.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.08. The stock has a market cap of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.36. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

