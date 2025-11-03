South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Global Payments by 1,828.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $77.68 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Global Payments from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

