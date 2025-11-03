South Dakota Investment Council Has $14 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $14,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,354,940,000 after buying an additional 390,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,650 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.6%

MCHP opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $63.71. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -535.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

