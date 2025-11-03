Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,093.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,280.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,215.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,299.29.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,081.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $773.74 and a 1-year high of $1,219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,063.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $11.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.78 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.BlackRock’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $11.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,165.04, for a total transaction of $13,980,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,113.20. This trade represents a 62.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

