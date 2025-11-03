Tsfg LLC Acquires 449 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,104 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,197,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $254.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.43. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

