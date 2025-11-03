Tsfg LLC Sells 470 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 368.1% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 29,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $291.90 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.64 and a 12 month high of $298.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.91. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.