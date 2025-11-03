173,630 Shares in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 173,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,953,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,350 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,749,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after acquiring an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after acquiring an additional 267,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,107,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARLO. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 9,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $155,815.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 669,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,372,698.24. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 95,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $1,621,355.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,747,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,691,571.09. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,339,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,667. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

