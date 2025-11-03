Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $525.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.83.

Watsco Stock Up 2.5%

WSO stock opened at $367.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.09. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $350.00 and a twelve month high of $571.41.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

