Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Reliance, Inc. $RS

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance by 138.9% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Reliance by 417.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Reliance in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance by 595.5% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of RS opened at $282.41 on Monday. Reliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.07 and a 52-week high of $347.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Reliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Reliance from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.40.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

