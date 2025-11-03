Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $887,000 in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River during the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Knife River alerts:

Knife River Stock Performance

KNF stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. Knife River Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “cautious” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Knife River from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knife River

About Knife River

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.