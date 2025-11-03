Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,205 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,120 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 11.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,647 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 73,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,256 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $8,400,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,320 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Winnebago Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of WGO opened at $37.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 0.92%.Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Insider Activity at Winnebago Industries

In other Winnebago Industries news, Director Sara E. Armbruster bought 2,700 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $108,729.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,935.02. The trade was a 23.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 347,501 shares in the company, valued at $14,379,591.38. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

